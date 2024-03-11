EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 501.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 208,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,240 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare comprises about 0.8% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $51,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 92.9% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA stock traded down $5.28 on Monday, reaching $320.09. 511,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,750. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $328.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $298.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $356.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total value of $1,185,327.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,993. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total transaction of $981,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,647,967.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total value of $1,185,327.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,620 shares of company stock worth $4,188,812. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

