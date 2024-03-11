EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9,188.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 692,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685,340 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.3% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $81,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,269,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,213,000 after acquiring an additional 575,649 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 390,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,971,000 after acquiring an additional 21,895 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 87,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 23,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 41.3% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,908,000 after purchasing an additional 46,987 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.53.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.55. 9,046,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,566,074. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.87. The firm has a market cap of $430.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

