EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1,727.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,073 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,551,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,499,000. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of VOO traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $469.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,258,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,249,277. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.76 and a 52-week high of $476.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $451.68 and its 200 day moving average is $423.91. The firm has a market cap of $375.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
