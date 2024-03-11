EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1,883.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,298 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $22,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of HD traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $370.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,309,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,934. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $385.10. The stock has a market cap of $368.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 59.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on HD shares. HSBC cut shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

