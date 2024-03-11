EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2,267.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 236,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226,044 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $16,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 106.3% during the third quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,553,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,654,619. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $78.98. The company has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.