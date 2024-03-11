EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3,692.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 475,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463,317 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $34,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 352.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,681. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America upgraded RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

RTX Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,169,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,506,528. The company has a market capitalization of $121.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $104.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.62.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.36%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

