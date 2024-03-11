EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 656.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478,283 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $31,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $54.06. 7,784,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,064,441. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $71.07. The stock has a market cap of $109.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day moving average of $53.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

