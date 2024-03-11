EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $41.64 Million Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 14,134.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,509 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $41,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 66.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,899 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 882.3% in the third quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 62.6% in the third quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 80,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,636,000 after purchasing an additional 30,944 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 66.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,949 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $2,205,647.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,451,408.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,258 shares of company stock valued at $10,070,390. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $152.73. The company had a trading volume of 460,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,438. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $172.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.63.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

