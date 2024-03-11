EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 432,967 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 23,202.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 432,967 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.09% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $23,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $487,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 200,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,018,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 352,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,307,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CMF traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $57.88. The stock had a trading volume of 105,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,158. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.92 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.71 and its 200 day moving average is $56.47.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

