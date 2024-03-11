EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 144,832 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 357.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,832 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $37,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 14.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,345,897 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,730,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,429,882 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,333,184,000 after acquiring an additional 265,117 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,860,303,000 after acquiring an additional 883,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,803,796 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,385,457,000 after acquiring an additional 285,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $248.85. 510,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,324,174. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.98 and its 200 day moving average is $228.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $151.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.67.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

