EOS Price Reaches $1.23 on Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $1.23 or 0.00001704 BTC on exchanges. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.38 billion and $318.88 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EOS has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000184 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001557 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001637 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001234 BTC.

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,119,721,599 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

