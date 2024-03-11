EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Lowered to $141.00 at Piper Sandler

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $153.00 to $141.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $172.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EOG Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $141.80.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $118.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.39. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $136.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 77.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

