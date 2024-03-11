Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG) Releases Earnings Results

Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGI) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.
Entrée Resources Price Performance
Shares of TSE:ETG remained flat at C$1.30 during trading on Monday. 37,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,003. The stock has a market cap of C$263.16 million, a P/E ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.25. Entrée Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$1.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.43.
Entrée Resources Company Profile
