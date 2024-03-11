Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG) Releases Earnings Results

Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGI) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.

Shares of TSE:ETG remained flat at C$1.30 during trading on Monday. 37,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,003. The stock has a market cap of C$263.16 million, a P/E ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.25. Entrée Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$1.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.43.

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the development and exploration of mineral property interests located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. The company's principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

