Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Entourage Health Corp. (CVE:ENTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 30290 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Entourage Health Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,914.72.
Entourage Health Company Profile
Entourage Health Corp. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis products for medical and adult-use markets in Canada. It offers cannabis plants, dried flower, pre-rolls, soft chews, chewing gum, cannabis oils, capsules, topicals and vapes, extracts, and edibles. The company sells its products under the Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Starseed Medicinal, Syndicate Cannabis, Mary's Medicinals, and Irwin Naturals brand names.
