Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Price Performance

Shares of ENSV opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35. Enservco has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enservco

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Enservco by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 82,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 35,170 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Enservco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Enservco by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48,976 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

