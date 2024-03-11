Energi (NRG) Trading Down 13.2% Over Last 7 Days

Energi (NRG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 11th. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $16.96 million and $618,330.49 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.33 or 0.00066921 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00009849 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00020267 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00018697 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00008815 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 74,582,803 coins and its circulating supply is 74,582,679 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

