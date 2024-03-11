Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Raised to C$54.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. ATB Capital set a C$56.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.65.

Enbridge Price Performance

Enbridge stock opened at C$48.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$47.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$46.68. Enbridge has a one year low of C$42.75 and a one year high of C$54.05. The firm has a market cap of C$103.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.95, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.04). Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of C$11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.99 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.8072576 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.915 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 128.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Teresa Smith Madden bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$35.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,529.00. In related news, Director Dan Curtis Tutcher sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.30, for a total transaction of C$635,400.00. Also, Director Teresa Smith Madden acquired 2,100 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$35.49 per share, with a total value of C$74,529.00. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

