Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Shares Gap Up to $16.19

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.19, but opened at $16.70. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 1,281 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDN. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 299,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 27,578 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 33,510 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 53,583 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth $386,000.
