Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,378 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $11,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of EMR traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.18. The company had a trading volume of 938,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,983. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $111.20. The stock has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

