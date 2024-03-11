Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Position Reduced by Almitas Capital LLC

Almitas Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,151 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the third quarter valued at $138,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the third quarter valued at $184,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 128.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 22,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EARN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.29. 109,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,574. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.05. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64. The firm has a market cap of $102.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 369.24%.

EARN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

