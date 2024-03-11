Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of EARN opened at $6.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $101.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.05. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $7.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 0.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 434,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 83,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

