Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Raised by Brown Shipley& Co Ltd

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 3.2% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of LLY stock traded down $31.21 on Monday, reaching $730.93. 1,298,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,366,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $317.24 and a one year high of $800.78. The stock has a market cap of $694.50 billion, a PE ratio of 129.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $694.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $618.70.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $677.62.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

