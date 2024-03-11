Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 257.3% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,193,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 54.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 20.0% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,986 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 8.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,753,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,352,000 after purchasing an additional 135,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELV opened at $502.97 on Monday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $516.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $492.32 and a 200-day moving average of $470.24. The firm has a market cap of $117.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ELV shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ELV

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.