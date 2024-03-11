Elementis (LON:ELM) PT Raised to GBX 180

Elementis (LON:ELM – Free Report) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 180 ($2.28) in a report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.40) price target on shares of Elementis in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Elementis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Elementis

Elementis Trading Down 0.4 %

Elementis Cuts Dividend

Shares of ELM stock traded down GBX 0.53 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 135.67 ($1.72). The stock had a trading volume of 2,178,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,799. Elementis has a twelve month low of GBX 96.60 ($1.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 147 ($1.87). The firm has a market cap of £797.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1,938.17, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 133.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 124.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.18%. Elementis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,857.14%.

Elementis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Personal Care, Coatings, and Talc segments. The Personal Care segment provides rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for AP deodorants, for personal care manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.