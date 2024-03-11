Elementis (LON:ELM) PT Raised to GBX 180

Elementis (LON:ELM – Free Report) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 180 ($2.28) in a report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.40) price target on shares of Elementis in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.18%. Elementis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,857.14%.
Elementis Company Profile
Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Personal Care, Coatings, and Talc segments. The Personal Care segment provides rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for AP deodorants, for personal care manufacturers.
