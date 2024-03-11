Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,146 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,432 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.13% of Electronic Arts worth $42,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.94.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.14. 994,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,910. The company has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $343,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $140,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,916.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $343,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,619.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,144 shares of company stock worth $5,183,834. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

