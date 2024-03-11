Electroneum Price Tops $0.0061 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 11th. Electroneum has a total market cap of $109.59 million and $1.21 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004186 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000043 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,967,325,855 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.