Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Electromed from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Electromed Stock Up 4.2 %

Electromed stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.02. The firm has a market cap of $147.92 million, a P/E ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 0.43. Electromed has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $17.19.

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.69 million during the quarter. Electromed had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 7.62%.

Institutional Trading of Electromed

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELMD. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Electromed in the 4th quarter valued at $916,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Electromed by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 9,795 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Electromed by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Electromed by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Electromed by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

