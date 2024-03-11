Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Gap Down to $214.94

Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $214.94, but opened at $208.46. Elbit Systems shares last traded at $208.03, with a volume of 14,212 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.35 and a 200-day moving average of $204.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.55.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Elbit Systems by 1,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

