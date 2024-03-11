Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $72.00

Shares of Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 72 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 72.10 ($0.92), with a volume of 406231 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.30 ($0.96).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Ecora Resources from GBX 160 ($2.03) to GBX 150 ($1.90) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on ECOR
Ecora Resources Stock Performance
Ecora Resources Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. Ecora Resources’s payout ratio is -14,000.00%.
Insider Transactions at Ecora Resources
In other news, insider Marc Bishop Lafleche acquired 57,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of £51,531 ($65,402.97). Corporate insiders own 18.69% of the company’s stock.
About Ecora Resources
Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver primarily in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally.
Read More
