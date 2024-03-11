Eastern (EML) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 12th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Eastern Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ EML opened at $24.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $151.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.11. Eastern has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.54.
Eastern Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.38%.
Institutional Trading of Eastern
Eastern Company Profile
The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eastern
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.