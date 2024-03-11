Eastern (EML) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 12th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eastern Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EML opened at $24.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $151.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.11. Eastern has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.54.

Eastern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.38%.

Institutional Trading of Eastern

Eastern Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Eastern by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Eastern by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Eastern by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eastern by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eastern by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 264,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

