East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $106.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EWBC. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.31.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

EWBC stock opened at $76.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $78.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.37.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $125,547.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,400.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $125,547.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,400.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $147,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,655.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,625 shares of company stock valued at $341,608 in the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,243,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,502,000 after acquiring an additional 215,281 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,149,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,824,000 after purchasing an additional 128,474 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,582,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,469,000 after purchasing an additional 159,963 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 3.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,416,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,635,000 after purchasing an additional 306,473 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,793,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,553,000 after purchasing an additional 756,930 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

