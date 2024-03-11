Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eagle Materials from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $222.00.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EXP

Eagle Materials Stock Down 1.0 %

EXP stock opened at $256.99 on Thursday. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $129.76 and a fifty-two week high of $262.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $228.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $558.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.23 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $738,381.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,479,841.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 638 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.07, for a total transaction of $149,974.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,362.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $738,381.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,479,841.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,444 shares of company stock valued at $4,414,889 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Materials

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 77.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.