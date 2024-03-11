Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EGLE. BTIG Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a neutral rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Noble Financial reissued a market perform rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $52.20 to $63.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of EGLE stock opened at $64.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $713.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.89. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52 week low of $39.15 and a 52 week high of $65.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.75.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $104.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.16 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 26.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bulk Shipping

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Further Reading

