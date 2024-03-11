Dynex (DNX) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $90.06 Million

Dynex (DNX) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 11th. Dynex has a market cap of $90.06 million and $5.67 million worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dynex has traded 39.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dynex coin can now be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00001464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Dynex

Dynex’s genesis date was October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 85,555,444 coins and its circulating supply is 85,556,559 coins. Dynex’s official website is dynexcoin.org. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin. The official message board for Dynex is dynexcoin.medium.com.

Dynex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 85,531,791.73348448. The last known price of Dynex is 1.03234782 USD and is down -12.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $5,097,436.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynex using one of the exchanges listed above.

