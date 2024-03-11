Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Trading Up 2.2 %

DYNT opened at $0.45 on Thursday. Dynatronics has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.15 million for the quarter. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 54.88%.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.