DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.89. 26,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,299. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.26. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $8.96.

In other DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $29,436.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,588,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,974,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 52,120 shares of company stock valued at $451,348. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 14,325 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 112.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 128,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 80,244 shares during the period.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

