DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 766.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 106,773 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $9,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 187,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 24,478 shares during the period. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 20.4% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.2% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.11. 655,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,595,001. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.10.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.44%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

