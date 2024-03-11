Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Trading Up 4.6%

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.03 and last traded at $9.03. 122,134 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 996,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $16.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NAPA

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Up 6.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 6.85.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $103.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duckhorn Portfolio

In other news, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 13,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $137,207.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 374,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,008.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,721.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 13,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $137,207.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 374,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,008.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,306 shares of company stock worth $492,108. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,079,000 after purchasing an additional 228,651 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,751,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,948,000 after buying an additional 332,292 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 17.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,659,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,462,000 after acquiring an additional 539,940 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,577,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,241,000 after buying an additional 254,641 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,368,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,183,000 after buying an additional 825,730 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.