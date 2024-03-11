DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Sold by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. decreased its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. DoorDash comprises about 1.6% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $12,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 448.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1,274.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 7,242.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.35. 1,651,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,994,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.17, a PEG ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.78. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.50 and a fifty-two week high of $134.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.54.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised DoorDash from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on DoorDash from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on DoorDash from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.32.

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 703 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $93,562.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,811 shares in the company, valued at $9,424,235.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $65,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,754,897.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $93,562.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,811 shares in the company, valued at $9,424,235.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 386,787 shares of company stock valued at $40,681,382. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

