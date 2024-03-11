DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Director Sells $93,562.27 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) Director Shona L. Brown sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $93,562.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,424,235.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DoorDash Trading Down 1.1 %

DASH opened at $131.80 on Monday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.50 and a 12 month high of $134.74. The company has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of -92.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.46 and a 200 day moving average of $95.54.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DASH. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of DoorDash from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on DoorDash from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DoorDash from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in DoorDash during the third quarter valued at $556,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the third quarter worth about $336,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 685.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 46,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 40,802 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 131.3% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 8,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 5.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Featured Stories

