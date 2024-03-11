Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Given New C$10.75 Price Target at Raymond James

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Raymond James from C$9.75 to C$10.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 32.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.46.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Trading Up 3.1 %

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Shares of TSE:DBM traded up C$0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting C$8.09. 208,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,457. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of C$5.96 and a 1-year high of C$8.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.36. The firm has a market cap of C$704.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.54.

(Get Free Report)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.