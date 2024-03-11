Diversified Trust Co Sells 4,422 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Diversified Trust Co cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,422 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 108.6% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.45. The company had a trading volume of 193,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,093,273. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $94.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.45.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $156,030.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,038.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $156,030.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,038.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $2,543,764.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,801.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,967 shares of company stock valued at $17,740,350. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.