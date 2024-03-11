Diversified Trust Co Sells 2,114 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PM. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.9 %

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.54. 317,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,799,354. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $101.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.61. The company has a market cap of $145.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Recommended Stories

