Diversified Trust Co Sells 1,855 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Diversified Trust Co cut its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 5.9% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.95.

Shares of VEEV traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $227.96. The stock had a trading volume of 74,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,742. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.21 and a 52 week high of $233.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.03 and a 200 day moving average of $199.92. The company has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $260,004.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,306.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,819 shares of company stock worth $8,327,483 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

