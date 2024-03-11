Diversified Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.2% of Diversified Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 520.0% in the second quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 96,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 80,934 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 129,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,725,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,114,215,000 after acquiring an additional 579,305 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.6% in the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 15,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 278,859 shares of company stock valued at $39,178,332. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.65.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $137.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.42 and a 1-year high of $153.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

