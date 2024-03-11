Diversified Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.3% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 33.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 238.2% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $296,041,000 after acquiring an additional 23,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total value of $363,249.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,950,018.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 951 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,256 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 price target (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,223.71.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,312.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,208.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,140.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

