Diversified Trust Co Has $2.08 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IWB stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $280.27. 71,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,092. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.70. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $209.39 and a 52-week high of $285.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.