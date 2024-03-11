Diversified Trust Co Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 911,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,685,000 after acquiring an additional 350,926 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 103,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LYV shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.55.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $11,065,581.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,076,161.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

LYV traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.18. The stock had a trading volume of 95,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.42. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $101.74.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

