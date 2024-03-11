Diversified Trust Co Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $154,377,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,257,000 after purchasing an additional 584,672 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 353,706 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VB traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $221.13. 74,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,131. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $226.39. The company has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.29.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

