Diversified Trust Co Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,586,000 after purchasing an additional 68,301 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,581,000 after acquiring an additional 84,440 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,787,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,439,000 after purchasing an additional 242,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,918,000 after purchasing an additional 65,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,219,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,498,000 after purchasing an additional 353,112 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Zscaler from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Zscaler from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.26.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of Zscaler stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $197.70. 298,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,561,383. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $259.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.95. The company has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $1,756,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,129,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $1,756,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,129,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $625,064.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,733,557.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,972 shares of company stock worth $17,940,413. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.